Planet Fitness Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 in-line, revenue of $183.6M beats by $4.57M
Feb. 24, 2022 6:40 AM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Planet Fitness press release (NYSE:PLNT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 in-line.
- Revenue of $183.6M (+37.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.57M.
- Ended 2021 with 15.2M members, a 1.7M member increase since the end of 2020.
- 132 new Planet Fitness stores were opened system-wide during the year, bringing system-wide total stores to 2,254 as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- Outlook 2022: Revenue to increase in the mid-50% range; adj. EBITDA to increase in the high-50% range; adj. net income to increase in the low-90% range; adj. EPS to increase in the mid-80% range. The company also expects 2022 net interest expense to be ~$89M as a result of its recent debt refinancing and upsizing.