AdaptHealth GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.19, revenue of $702.1M beats by $12.23M; updates full year guidance

Feb. 24, 2022 6:45 AM ETAdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AdaptHealth press release (NASDAQ:AHCO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $702.1M (+101.5% Y/Y) beats by $12.23M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $158.1 million, compared to $79.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 99%.
  • Guidance Updated for Fiscal Year 2022: Net revenue of $2.825 billion to $3.025 billion, vs. prior guidance of $2.700 billion to $2.900 billion (consensus of $2.85B); Adjusted EBITDA of $610 million to $670 million, vs. prior guidance of $635 million to $695 million; and Total capital expenditures representing 9-11% of net revenue, unchanged vs. prior guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.