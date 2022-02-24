AdaptHealth GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.19, revenue of $702.1M beats by $12.23M; updates full year guidance
Feb. 24, 2022 6:45 AM ETAdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AdaptHealth press release (NASDAQ:AHCO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.15 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $702.1M (+101.5% Y/Y) beats by $12.23M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $158.1 million, compared to $79.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 99%.
- Guidance Updated for Fiscal Year 2022: Net revenue of $2.825 billion to $3.025 billion, vs. prior guidance of $2.700 billion to $2.900 billion (consensus of $2.85B); Adjusted EBITDA of $610 million to $670 million, vs. prior guidance of $635 million to $695 million; and Total capital expenditures representing 9-11% of net revenue, unchanged vs. prior guidance.