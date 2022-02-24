Grifols, Endpoint Health team up to develop Antithrombin III for Sepsis

Grifols (OTCPK:GIKLY) is collaborating with Endpoint Health to develop and commercialize an Antithrombin III (AT-III) therapy to treat Sepsis.

Under the agreement, Grifols will contribute its expertise in plasma-protein therapies and be the exclusive supplier of AT-III, a plasma protein that treats patients with blood clotting issues.

Endpoint Health expects to submit its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a phase 2 trial of Grifols' Antithrombin III in Sepsis later this year.

The companies said this therapy is the only plasma-protein therapy approved by the FDA for use in the country to treat Antithrombin III deficiency, an inherited blood-clotting disorder.

Grifols has committed to provide up to $25M to support the clinical development program.

Subject to the FDA's acceptance of its IND and Investigational Device Exemption filings, Endpoint Health will deploy its AI technology and its proprietary diagnostic test in a phase 2 trial designed to identify septic patients mostly likely to respond to AT-III.

Upon FDA approval, the companies will invest in a build-out of AT-III production at Grifols sites.

Endpoint Health will manage the clinical development, regulatory approval process and commercialization. It will have exclusive development and commercial rights globally, except for China.

In addition to any revenues under the AT-III supply agreement, Grifols will receive from Endpoint Health royalties on future net sales.