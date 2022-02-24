International Game Technology unit expands instant ticket business in Germany

  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) said its subsidiary IGT Global Solutions will expand its instant ticket business in Germany through a multi-year deal with Staatliche Toto-Lotto GmbH Baden-Württemberg (Lotto BW), a new IGT customer.
  • IGT will provide Lotto BW with all aspects of its instant ticket printing business, including creating compelling instant games and applying advanced printing techniques.
  • IGT will also provide its expert marketing services from IGT's Instants Advantage program to guide Lotto BW through the strategic portfolio planning process to make informed game decisions that will help drive lottery sales.
  • Additional marketing services include game development, analytics, distribution, retail execution tools and consultation on all aspects of the instant ticket program.
