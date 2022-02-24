American Electric Power Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.06, revenue of $4.1B beats by $160M; raises FY22 EPS guidance
Feb. 24, 2022 6:59 AM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- American Electric Power press release (NASDAQ:AEP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $4.1B (+13.9% Y/Y) beats by $160M.
- AEP management raised its 2022 operating earnings guidance range to $4.87 to $5.07 per share vs. consensus of $4.97. Operating earnings could differ from GAAP earnings for matters such as impairments, divestitures or changes in accounting principles. AEP management is not able to forecast if any of these items will occur or any amounts that may be reported for future periods. Therefore, AEP is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for earnings guidance.