CBRE Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 beats by $0.37, revenue of $8.55B beats by $390M
Feb. 24, 2022 7:00 AM ETCBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CBRE press release (NYSE:CBRE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 beats by $0.37.
- Revenue of $8.55B (+23.7% Y/Y) beats by $390M.
“We’ve positioned the company over the past several years to enhance resiliency and capitalize on secular tailwinds by successfully diversifying our business across four dimensions – asset types, lines of business, clients and geographies. Our strong results benefited from this work, as well as from our healthy balance sheet and the supportive macro environment.” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer.