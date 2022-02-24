Moderna GAAP EPS of $11.29 beats by $1.68, revenue of $7.21B beats by $480M, announces $3B buyback

Feb. 24, 2022 7:01 AM ET Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)
  • Moderna press release (NASDAQ:MRNA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $11.29 beats by $1.68.
  • Revenue of $7.21B (+1162.7% Y/Y) beats by $480M.
  • Moderna (MRNA) increased its 2022 signed advance purchase agreements to approximately $19 billion, with additional signed options of approximately $3 billion; numerous discussions ongoing with governments for the fall of 2022 and 2023

  • 2022 Financial Framework

    • Advanced Purchase Agreements (APAs): Moderna has signed 2022 APAs for product sales of approximately $19 billion and approximately $3 billion in options (probabilized) including for any potential updated COVID-19 vaccine booster candidates.
    • Cost of Sales: Cost of sales as percentage of product sales are expected to be in the low-to-mid 20s percentage range.
    • Research & Development (R&D) and Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: Full year expenses expected to be approximately $4 billion.
    • Tax Rate: The Company expects an Effective Tax Rate for the full year in the mid-teen percentage range.
    • Capital Expenditures: Expect capital investments for 2022 in the range of $0.6-$0.8 billion.
    • Share Repurchase Program: The Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for $3 billion to return excess capital to shareholders. The previous program of $1 billion announced in August 2021 has been fully utilized as of the end of January 2022.
