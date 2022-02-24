JDE Peet's impresses Deutsche Bank with strong earnings

Deutsche Bank issued a positive update on JDE Peet's N.V (OTCPK:JDEPF) after the coffee giant reported revenue rose 6% to €7B in Q4. JDE Peet’s also said it will take a disciplined approach to pricing again this year to counter accelerating costs for green coffee.

Analyst Tom Sykes: "JDE Peet's shareholders have had something to cheer. The company outlook was not as bad as feared and due to now modelling less price elasticity, we are materially raising our EPS forecasts by 20% in FY 22 and 16% in FY 23. The bar has now been raised considerably for the company. We suspect the share price would have gone up on our previous forecasts given the low valuation, but now expectations are higher."

Sykes and team think that for a stock that has disappointed since its IPO, there is clearly the importance of meeting guidance and gaining credibility for JDE Peet's.

Of note, JDE Peet's (OTCPK:JDEPF) said it expects to deliver double-digit organic sales growth in 2022 and see free cash flow of at least €1B.

Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on JDE Peet's (OTCPK:JDEPF).

