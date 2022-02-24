DigitalOcean Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.01, revenue of $119.7M beats by $0.68M

Feb. 24, 2022 7:03 AM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • DigitalOcean press release (NYSE:DOCN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $119.7M (+36.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.68M.

  • Based on information available as of February 24, 2022, for the first quarter of 2022 we expect:

    • Total revenue of $126.0 to $126.5 million vs. $125.98M consensus.
    • Non-GAAP operating margin of 12% to 13%.
    • Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.10 to $0.12 vs. $0.11 consensus.
    • Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 128 million shares.

    For the full year 2022, we expect:

    • Total revenue of $564 to $568 million vs. $562.61M consensus.
    • Non-GAAP operating margin of 13% to 15%.
    • Free cash flow in the range of 8% to 10% of revenue.
    • Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.70 to $0.71.
    • Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 128 million shares.
