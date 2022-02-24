Based on information available as of February 24, 2022, for the first quarter of 2022 we expect:

Total revenue of $126.0 to $126.5 million vs. $125.98M consensus.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 12% to 13%.

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.10 to $0.12 vs. $0.11 consensus.

Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 128 million shares.

For the full year 2022, we expect: