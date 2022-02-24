Cheniere Energy GAAP EPS of $0.93 misses by $1.13, revenue of $3.25B misses by $1.23B
Feb. 24, 2022 7:04 AM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cheniere Energy press release (NYSE:LNG): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.93 misses by $1.13.
- Revenue of $3.25B (+63.3% Y/Y) misses by $1.23B.
- Shares +5.95% PM.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $868 million and $3.1 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively.
- Raising full year 2022 distribution guidance to $4.00 - $4.25 per common unit and announcing the initiation of quarterly distributions to be comprised of a base amount plus a variable amount, which are expected to begin with the distribution related to the first quarter of 2022. It is anticipated that the quarterly distribution with respect to the first quarter of 2022 will be comprised of a base amount equal to $0.775 ($3.10 annualized), and a variable amount equal to the remaining available cash per unit, which will take into consideration, among other things, amounts reserved for annual debt repayment and capital allocation goals, anticipated capex to be funded with cash, and cash reserves to provide for the proper conduct of the business.