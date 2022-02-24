NN to close manufacturing facility in Taunton, Massachusetts
Feb. 24, 2022 7:06 AM ETNN, Inc. (NNBR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) will close its manufacturing facility in Taunton, Massachusetts.
- The decision to close the facility, which is part of NNBR’s Power Solutions group, was made to optimize the company’s Aerospace, Defense and Medical (AD&M) manufacturing footprint and as part of its ongoing efforts to improve profitability and cash flow generation.
- When the Taunton facility opened, NNBR consolidated its Hingham and Franklin operations into Taunton and closed those facilities.
- Due to NNBR’s evaluation of strategic alternatives and de-leveraging initiative, culminating with the sale of its Life Sciences business in Oct. 2020, the Taunton facility has been under-utilized.
- NNBR’s strategic focus is now primarily centered around organic growth opportunities in the electric vehicle and electric infrastructure end-markets.
- CEO Warren Veltman said the facility closure is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
- “Through the first 9 months of 2021, under-utilization of the Taunton facility resulted in an operating loss of $4.7M, which included $1M of depreciation,” said CFO Mike Felcher.
- The facility closure will involve relocating customers that meet volume and profitability requirements to other facilities.
- NNBR expects to incur costs of $1M-1.5M for employee severance and equipment relocation.
- In addition, NNBR expects to sublease the facility upon exit, which may result in additional costs.
- The closure of the plant will affect ~85 salaried and hourly employees.