NN to close manufacturing facility in Taunton, Massachusetts

Feb. 24, 2022 7:06 AM ETNN, Inc. (NNBR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) will close its manufacturing facility in Taunton, Massachusetts.
  • The decision to close the facility, which is part of NNBR’s Power Solutions group, was made to optimize the company’s Aerospace, Defense and Medical (AD&M) manufacturing footprint and as part of its ongoing efforts to improve profitability and cash flow generation.
  • When the Taunton facility opened, NNBR consolidated its Hingham and Franklin operations into Taunton and closed those facilities.
  • Due to NNBR’s evaluation of strategic alternatives and de-leveraging initiative, culminating with the sale of its Life Sciences business in Oct. 2020, the Taunton facility has been under-utilized.
  • NNBR’s strategic focus is now primarily centered around organic growth opportunities in the electric vehicle and electric infrastructure end-markets.
  • CEO Warren Veltman said the facility closure is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
  • “Through the first 9 months of 2021, under-utilization of the Taunton facility resulted in an operating loss of $4.7M, which included $1M of depreciation,” said CFO Mike Felcher.
  • The facility closure will involve relocating customers that meet volume and profitability requirements to other facilities.
  • NNBR expects to incur costs of $1M-1.5M for employee severance and equipment relocation.
  • In addition, NNBR expects to sublease the facility upon exit, which may result in additional costs.
  • The closure of the plant will affect ~85 salaried and hourly employees.
