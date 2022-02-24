Discovery A GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.45, revenue of $3.19B beats by $70M
Feb. 24, 2022 7:06 AM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA)DISCK, DISCBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Discovery A press release (NASDAQ:DISCA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.45.
- Revenue of $3.19B (+10.4% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Shares -4.9% PM.
- CEO comment: "We are pleased to receive unconditional clearance from the European Commission, the expiration of the HSR waiting period, and clearance from other key international markets, and AT&T having received a favorable private letter ruling from the IRS. We also filed our merger proxy earlier this month and have scheduled our stockholder meeting for March 11th. Following the vote, and assuming the deal is approved by our stockholders, we expect to be on track to close in Q2."