Alibaba Non-GAAP EPS of RMB16.87 beats by RMB0.82, revenue of RMB242.58B misses by RMB3.21B
Feb. 24, 2022 7:11 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Alibaba press release (NYSE:BABA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of RMB16.87 beats by RMB0.82.
- Revenue of RMB242.58B (+9.7% Y/Y) misses by RMB3.21B.
- Shares -5.5% PM.
- Global annual active consumers grew at a solid pace, reaching 1.28 billion on the strength of a quarterly net increase of 43 million
