H&E GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats by $0.24, revenue of $281.25M beats by $16.07M
Feb. 24, 2022 7:13 AM ETH&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- H&E press release (NASDAQ:HEES): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $281.25M (+5.1% Y/Y) beats by $16.07M.
- CEO comment: "As we enter 2022, successful execution of strategic initiatives has improved H&E’s competitive position in the equipment rental industry. Our young and versatile fleet is growing, and in 2022 we should experience the largest gross investment in our Company’s 60-year history. Also, we expect our geographic footprint to expand in 2022 with our branch count expected to grow by more than 10 locations, including two new branches expected to be added in the first quarter that will provide increased access to new customers in expanding markets. Finally, our consolidated focus on rental operations has positioned the Company for higher and increasingly more stable revenues through the cycle with margin appreciation. Meanwhile, our financial capacity, as evidenced by a conservative balance sheet and excellent liquidity position, provides a strong avenue for strategic growth.”