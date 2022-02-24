Anheuser-Busch InBev falls sharply after earnings despite solid volume growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) reported a 5% like-for-like increase in Q4 EBITDA to $4.88B as it leaned on higher pricing during the quarter.

In Q4, total volumes grew by 3.6% for BUD, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 3.8%.

Standing out this quarter from the Anheuser-Busch InBev report was a 23.5% increase in combined revenues of global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona outside of their respective home markets. The Beyond Beer segment also impressed with sales up over 20%, contributing $1.6B of revenue for the full year. In the U.S., Cutwater grew by triple-digits, and in South Africa, Brutal Fruit and Flying Fish grew by strong double digits. BUD's seltzer portfolio in the U.S. continued to outpace the industry, growing 1.7X the segment.

On the balance sheet, BUD's net debt to normalized EBITDA ratio was 3.96X at the end of Q4 compared to 4.78X a year ago with a gross debt reduction of $9.8B in FY21.

2022 outlook: "Overall Performance: We expect our EBITDA to grow in-line with our medium term outlook of between 4-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price. The outlook for FY22 reflects our current assessment of the scale and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is subject to change as we continue to monitor ongoing developments."

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) fell 4.90% premarket to $59.58 following the earnings report.