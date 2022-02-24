Tech stocks fell sharply in premarket on Thursday, as the ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine were being felt far and wide.

Mega-cap tech stocks like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) were all down 3% or more.

Semiconductor stocks, such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) saw declines between 2% and 6%.

Cyber security stocks, which many have pointed to as a sector that could ultimately benefit as Russia launches cyber attacks, were also falling in premarket, with Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) down between 2% and 3%.

Israeli-based Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) rose slightly in premarket trading, changing hands at $130.75.

Seeking Alpha has compiled a list of six tech stocks that have direct exposure to Ukraine.