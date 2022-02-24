Tech stocks hit hard as Russia invades Ukraine

Feb. 24, 2022

Tech stocks fell sharply in premarket on Thursday, as the ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine were being felt far and wide.

Mega-cap tech stocks like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) were all down 3% or more.

Semiconductor stocks, such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) saw declines between 2% and 6%.

Cyber security stocks, which many have pointed to as a sector that could ultimately benefit as Russia launches cyber attacks, were also falling in premarket, with Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) down between 2% and 3%.

Israeli-based Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) rose slightly in premarket trading, changing hands at $130.75.

Seeking Alpha has compiled a list of six tech stocks that have direct exposure to Ukraine.

