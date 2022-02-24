Renalytix's KidneyIntelX improves kidney function prediction vs standard of care
Feb. 24, 2022 7:20 AM ETRenalytix Plc (RNLX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Renalytix (OTCPK:RTNXF) reported new clinical data for KidneyIntelX bioprognostic testing at the World Congress of Nephrology Annual Meeting.
- The company said the results showed improved prediction of kidney function by KidneyIntelX compared with current standard diagnostics in patients with early-stage chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes (diabetic kidney disease), including estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), urine albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR), and eGFR slope.
- In the short term, KidneyIntelX can more efficiently assess the integrated impact of changes in key risk factors (glucose, blood pressure, and albuminuria) on overall kidney health, which often do not manifest in kidney function improvements for several years.
- The company said KidneyIntelX is the only early-stage, bioprognostic solution for kidney health, and has received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA.