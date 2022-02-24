Ramaco GAAP EPS of $0.42, revenue of $87.5M; initiates FY22 guidance
Feb. 24, 2022 7:23 AM ETRamaco Resources, Inc. (METC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ramaco press release (NASDAQ:METC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.42.
- Revenue of $87.5M (+71.2% Y/Y).
- Overall production in the quarter was 519,000 tons, up 33% from the same period of 2020. Elk Creek alone produced 410,000 tons. Overall total sales were 531,000 tons, down slightly from 541,000 tons in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- "For the full-year 2022, at the midpoint of guidance we are guiding to 3.2 million tons of production. The upper end of our range is a 50% production increase from our 2021 level of 2.2 million tons produced. Importantly, as of today we have locked in roughly 2.3 million tons of total sales for 2022 delivery at an average of $206 per short ton FOB mine. This is about 70% of our 2022 production book.
- Looking ahead, we are now focused on the dual goals of being the only major coal producer to be in the midst of doubling our met coal production by 2024, while at the same time returning substantial capital back to our shareholders. For good measure, we intend to pay for our production increase from internally generated cash flow."