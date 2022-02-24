Wayfair slumps after reporting bigger Q4 loss than expected

Wayfair (NYSE:W) fell sharply in early trading after Q4 results trailed expectations.

Revenue fell 11% during the quarter for Wayfair (W) compared to the tough pandemic comparable from a year ago and a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $4M was recorded.

Active customers were down 12.5% from a year ago to 27.3M and orders per customer fell to 1.89 from 1.96. The average order size increased to $269 from $223.

CEO update: "While consumer behavior has changed repeatedly throughout the pandemic, the primary elements for success in our category have not - the home remains top of mind and secular trends favor a long and durable shift to e-commerce. Wayfair has only just begun to scratch the surface of this vast opportunity."

Shares of Wayfair (W) dropped 7.68% premarket to $112.00 following the earnings update.