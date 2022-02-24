South Jersey Industries to be taken private by IIF for $36/share
Feb. 24, 2022 7:21 AM ETSouth Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) +48% pre-market after Infrastructure Investments Fund agrees to acquire the company for $36/share in cash, equal to a 46.3% premium over the stock's 30-day volume weighted average price as of Wednesday's close.
- "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," South Jersey President and CEO Mike Renna said.
- The utility will remain locally managed and operated, and Renna will remain as CEO.
- Separately, South Jersey reported Q4 earnings with revenues that beat analyst consensus estimates.