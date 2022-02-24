Ramaco Resources to acquire Ramaco Coal

Feb. 24, 2022 7:29 AM ETRamaco Resources, Inc. (METC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) reached an agreement in principle for its subsidiary, Ramaco Development to acquire 100% of the equity interests of Ramaco Coal, an entity owned by an investment fund managed by Yorktown Partners and certain members of the company's management.
  • The consideration consists of an initial payment of $5M due on closure and deferred purchase price of $60M ($20M to be paid during 2022 remainder in $5M ratable quarterly installments) and $40M to be paid during 2023 in $10M ratable quarterly installments.
  • Ramaco Coal primarily consists of land holding and coal royalty producing subsidiaries, including fee ownership of ~42M tons of metallurgical coal reserves.
  • The acquisition will allow the company to avoid ongoing minimum royalty and tonnage royalty expense for the entire life of the acquired reserves, providing significant near and long-term financial benefit and ensuring that it remains among the lowest cost producers of metallurgical coal in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.
