Announcing Q4 2021 results on Thursday, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) unveiled a new bivalent booster candidate called mRNA-1273.214 which combines Omicron-specific booster candidate, mRNA-1273.529 with its blockbuster COVID-19 shot mRNA-1273.

Despite a strong beat with its Q4 2021 financials and a newly announced $3B worth of share buyback program, Moderna (MRNA) shares are currently trading ~3% lower in the pre-market.

Quarterly revenue reached $7.2B after the sales of 297M of vaccine doses that generated $6.9B product sales.

Meanwhile, driven by the sale of 807M vaccine doses, full-year revenue climbed to $18.5B from $803M in the previous year as the company began to record the vaccine sales after its U.S. regulator nod in Dec. 2020.

Meanwhile, the cost of sales witnessed a sequential improvement to reach $952M or ~14% of product sales from 18% in Q2 2021. R&D costs dropped ~15% YoY to $648M, and net income for the quarter and 2021 stood at $4.9B and $12.2B, respectively.

Currently, Moderna (MRNA) has signed 2022 Advanced Purchase Agreements (APAs) for $19B worth of product sales and nearly $3B of options. The company expects COVID-19 to reach endemic status in 2022, leading to a larger sales impact in H2 2022 than in the first half.

Coinciding with a selloff among COVID-19 vaccine makers, Moderna (MRNA) has lost more than 40% of value in this year so far, as shown in this graph.