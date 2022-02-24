Cheniere Energy Partners GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.17, revenue of $3.26B beats by $710M

  • Cheniere Energy Partners press release (NYSE:CQP): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $3.26B (+63.8% Y/Y) beats by $710M.
  • Shares +4.8% PM.
  • Raising full year 2022 distribution guidance to $4.00 - $4.25 per common unit and announcing the initiation of quarterly distributions to be comprised of a base amount plus a variable amount, which are expected to begin with the distribution related to the first quarter of 2022. It is anticipated that the quarterly distribution with respect to the first quarter of 2022 will be comprised of a base amount equal to $0.775
