Cars.com GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.16, revenue of $158.3M misses by $0.18M; issues Q1 and FY22 guidance

Feb. 24, 2022 7:34 AM ETCars.com Inc. (CARS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cars.com press release (NYSE:CARS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $158.3M (+3.5% Y/Y) misses by $0.18M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $46.8 million, or 30% of revenue, compared to $48.5 million, or 32% of revenue, for the prior year period.
  • Average Monthly Unique Visitors of 23.6 million, up 6% year-over-year
  • Traffic (Visits) of 134.0 million, down 3% year-over-year
  • Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer ("ARPD") of $2,333, up 3% from $2,264 in the prior year period
  • Dealer Customers of 19,179 as of December 31, 2021, up 150 compared to 19,029 as of September 30, 2021
  • For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects Revenue of approximately $156.5 million to $158.5 million (consensus of $161.30M).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter is expected to be between 26% and 28% and is expected to approach 30% in the fourth quarter as revenue growth accelerates
  • Full-year revenue growth is expected to be between 6% to 8% (consensus growth of 6.06% Y/Y), with double-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter, assuming inventory shortages have recovered in the second half.
