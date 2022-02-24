Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell sharply in early trading on Thursday amid broad selling pressure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Apart from the broad market selling pressure, there was some good news for Tesla (TSLA) investors. The electric vehicle player is planning to start work on a new plant in Shanghai as early as March, according to a Reuters exclusive.

Sources indicated that Tesla (TSLA) aims to more than double production capacity in China to meet growing demand.

After the new plant located near Tesla's existing production base Shanghai is fully operational, Tesla is expected to have the capacity to produce up to 2M cars per year from the region.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) dropped 8.08% to $702.68 in premarket action to mark the lowest trading level since last August.

Tesla is not alone in getting sold off with tech stocks, high-growth names and cryptos all reeling.