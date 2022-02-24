Financial stocks swoon, cryptos shudder as Russia moves into Ukraine

Feb. 24, 2022

  • Bank and financial stocks are slumping after Russia's military action in the Ukraine prompts investors to move money into safer havens of government bonds.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield falls 14 basis points to 1.86% after having reached almost 2.0% late Wednesday.
  • Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is sliding 3.6% in premarket trading. Among U.S.-based money center banks, Citigroup (NYSE:C) -4.0%, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) -4.4%, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) -4.5%, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) -3.7%, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) -4.2%, and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) -3.1%.
  • Overseas bank stocks are seeing bigger moves, with Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) down almost 10%, Barclays (NYSE:BCS) falling 7.4%, UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) -7.9%, Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) -11%.
  • Insurance companies stocks, too, are suffering. Aegon (NYSE:AEG) -4.8%, AIG (NYSE:AIG) -5.4%, Aon (NYSE:AON) -4.0%, and Chubb (NYSE:CB) -2.8%.
  • Credit card stocks are on the decline as well. American Express (NYSE:AXP) -5.5%, Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) -3.7%, Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) -5.5%.
  • Investors' flight away from risk means cryptocurrency stocks are getting battered as digital tokens' values drop. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slides 9.2% to ~$35.3K and ethereum (ETH-USD) is down 13% to ~$2.37K. Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) - 7.9%, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) -9.6%, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) -6.9%, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) -7.0%, Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) -8.7%.
  • Look at the broader view of how Russia's attack on Ukraine is impacting stocks, energy, currency, commodities, and more.
