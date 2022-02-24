iStar Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.89
Feb. 24, 2022 iStar Inc. (STAR)
- iStar press release (NYSE:STAR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.89.
- $140 million of proceeds from legacy and strategic asset sales in Q4 '21, generating $34 million of gains.
- $43 million of additional investment in SAFE in Q4 '21 and $33 million of other ground lease ecosystem investments.
- $31 million of STAR share repurchases in Q4 '21, total 1.2 million shares.
- Subsequent to the end of the quarter, iStar signed a definitive agreement to sell a portfolio of net lease assets for a gross purchase price of $3.07 billion.
- "We have continued this momentum in 2022 with the announced agreement to sell the net lease portfolio and remain focused on executing on our strategic plan and capturing value for iStar's shareholders," said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.