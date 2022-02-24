Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) names current Executive VP and CFO Todd Borgmann as its new CEO, effective May 1, as current CEO Steve Mawer will become Chairman; current Chief Accounting Officer Vince Donargo will become CFO.

Current Chairman and Calumet co-founder Fred Fehsenfeld says he will retire effective May 1.

Borgmann has been with Calumet for 15 years in increasingly senior roles; Donargo has been the company's Chief Accounting Officer for two years and has prior CFO experience elsewhere.

Calumet management's $64 stock valuation estimate seems conservative, Patient Tech Investor writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.