Calumet taps Borgmann as new CEO; Mawer to become Chairman

Natural gas flame

straga/iStock via Getty Images

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) names current Executive VP and CFO Todd Borgmann as its new CEO, effective May 1, as current CEO Steve Mawer will become Chairman; current Chief Accounting Officer Vince Donargo will become CFO.

Current Chairman and Calumet co-founder Fred Fehsenfeld says he will retire effective May 1.

Borgmann has been with Calumet for 15 years in increasingly senior roles; Donargo has been the company's Chief Accounting Officer for two years and has prior CFO experience elsewhere.

Calumet management's $64 stock valuation estimate seems conservative, Patient Tech Investor writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.