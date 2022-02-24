ProQR GAAP EPS of -€0.26, revenue of €0.24M
Feb. 24, 2022 7:49 AM ETProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ProQR press release (NASDAQ:PRQR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -€0.26.
- Revenue of €0.24M.
- “Following the disappointing readout of top-line results from the Illuminate trial of sepofarsen, we are conducting a comprehensive analysis of the data with the goal of providing an update on any potential next steps with this program and our overall strategy in Q2,” said Daniel A. de Boer, Founder and CEO of ProQR. “Based on the previous data we have reported, we remain very confident in our RNA approach and will continue to follow the data to determine how to best position ProQR for success.”