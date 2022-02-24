Russian exchange traded funds and benchmark tracking index funds have been slammed to start Thursday’s trading session as the Russian military has invaded Ukraine through the air, land, and sea with coordinated attacks on the capital of Kyiv and many other key cities.

As a repercussion, Russian ETFs have cratered into the ground in early premarket action, with the Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:RUSL) getting hit the worse, down 50.4%.

Other prominent funds, such as the VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) -24.8%, are also down significantly. The VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) is -13.5%, iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) -26.1%, and the Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) is -22.3%.

Moreover, in the wake of the assault, large-scale market tracking ETFs in the United States, such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) have also experienced heavy selling. In premarket trading SPY is -2.5%, QQQ -3.1%, and DIA is -2.4%.

All price action listed is as of 8:05 AM ET.

Russian ETFs and key benchmark funds are not the only areas that have been crushed. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has sent shockwaves to all corners of the market, including energy, currencies, commodities, stocks, and more.