Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares fell sharply in premarket trading on Thursday as the Chinese e-commerce company posted revenues that topped $38 billion for the final three months of the year, but revenue growth slowed to its lowest rate since 2014.

Alibaba generated $38.1 billion in sales or 242.6 billion yuan in its fiscal third-quarter, a growth rate of just 10% year-over-year. The company generated $7 billion in EBITDA, resulting in earnings of $2.65 per share.

Analysts were expecting the company to generate 246.37 billion yuan, or $38.9 billion, in revenue.

The Daniel Zhang-led Alibaba also said that global annual active consumers reached 1.28 billion at the end of the quarter, up 43 million.

Alibaba shares fell more than 4% to $105.10 in premarket trading on Thursday. Over the past six months, Alibaba shares have fallen more than 36%.

Other Chinese tech stocks fell along with Alibaba, as Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) all declined at least 2%.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs compiled a list of stocks that retail investors bought and sold the most since 2019, with investors dumping $776 million worth of Alibaba over the time frame, the largest on the list.