Vericel GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.05, revenue of $47.6M misses by $0.49M; initiates FY22 guidance
Feb. 24, 2022 7:58 AM ETVericel Corporation (VCEL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vericel press release (NASDAQ:VCEL): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $47.6M (+5.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.49M.
- Gross margin of 72%, compared to 74% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million, compared to $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Operating cash flow of $10.6 million.
- 2022 Financial Guidance: Total net revenue for 2022 expected to be in the range of $178 to $189 million vs. consensus of $188.76M; Gross margin expected to be approximately 70% and Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be approximately 21%.