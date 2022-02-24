Vericel GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.05, revenue of $47.6M misses by $0.49M; initiates FY22 guidance

Feb. 24, 2022 7:58 AM ETVericel Corporation (VCEL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vericel press release (NASDAQ:VCEL): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $47.6M (+5.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.49M.
  • Gross margin of 72%, compared to 74% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million, compared to $16.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Operating cash flow of $10.6 million.
  • 2022 Financial Guidance: Total net revenue for 2022 expected to be in the range of $178 to $189 million vs. consensus of $188.76M; Gross margin expected to be approximately 70% and Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be approximately 21%.
