Protalix, Chiesi Global file for EU approval of PRX-102 for Fabry disease

Feb. 24, 2022 8:01 AM ETProtalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., submitted an application via centralized procedure to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) to treat adults with Fabry disease.
  • The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is backed by preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data from completed and ongoing studies.
  • "We believe that the safety and efficacy data demonstrated by PRX-102 in clinical trials strongly supports this application and we look forward to completing the final stages of regulatory review," said Giacomo Chiesi, Head of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases.
  • Fabry disease is an inherited disorder that results from deficient activity of the lysosomal α–Galactosidase–A enzyme resulting in progressive accumulation of abnormal deposits of a fatty substance called globotriaosylceramide (Gb3) in blood vessel walls throughout a person's body.
  • PLX -1.71% premarket to $0.85
