The shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) have added ~52% in the pre-market Thursday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced positive interim results for its investigational therapy Haduvio from a Phase 2 trial involving patients with chronic cough.

The CANAL (Cough And NALbuphine) study was designed to evaluate the oral extended-release (ER) formulation of nalbuphine in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients (IPF) suffering from chronic cough.

Based on data from 26 patients, there was a statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint indicating a 52% placebo-adjusted reduction in daytime cough events for Haduvio in terms of geometric mean percent change (p<0.0001, conditional power 100%).

Haduvio was also found to be well-tolerated in the trial with no new safety signals and a safety profile in line with prior studies.

With the analysis indicating a 100% chance of success based on existing data, the company has decided to end screening and the enrollment in the trial.

"We are excited about the clinically and highly statistically significant results of Haduvio in the CANAL trial and the potential to treat chronic cough in IPF patients," remarked Dr. Bill Forbes, Chief Development Officer at Trevi Therapeutics.

"Chronic cough in patients with IPF is a serious complication of a terminal disease with no approved therapies.”

A conference call on trial results is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 AM EST.

Read: In H1 2022, Trevi (TRVI) expects to disclose data from a 14-week blinded portion of its Phase 2b/3 PRISM trial for Haduvio in chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.