China and Taiwan scenario eyed after Russia invades Ukraine

Russia's attack on Ukraine has prompted speculation about further destabilizing geopolitical risks.

China moving against Taiwan is one tail risk that the markets have been considering.

China was the only member of the U.N. Security Council that did not condemn Russia's actions.

"We believe that the door to a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue is not fully shut, nor should it be," China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said, according to Reuters.

"Taiwan is not Ukraine," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said separately. "Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China. This is an indisputable legal and historical fact."

In the "face of foreign forces intending to manipulate the situation in Ukraine and affect the morale of Taiwanese society, all government units must strengthen the prevention of cognitive warfare launched by foreign forces and local collaborators," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said, Reuters reported.

We "are sticking to our base case that a Chinese attack on Taiwan is not likely in the near term," Pantheon Macro economist Ian Shepherdson said in a note. "Xi Jinping does not care about western governments' opinions, but the havoc about to be inflicted on Russia's economy will get his attention."

"China plays a longer game than Putin, and will be happy to have significant extra leverage over its new 'friend', who will be looking for new long-term markets for its energy and wheat."

The Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) -1.7% and Hong Kong Hang Seng (HSI) -3.2% were down.

Oil prices hit the highest levels since 2014.