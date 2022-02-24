Energy stock performance as oil prices breach $100

Ahead of the US market open Thursday, the most heavily traded April Brent oil contract sits at ~$101, while the less liquid March contract hit $105. European natural gas prices are up ~30% to ~$37, and US Henry Hub natural gas is up ~8% to $4.8. European energy stocks are mixed, Russian names are lower, and US stocks are broadly higher ahead of the open.

In Europe, the world's largest LNG trader Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is up ~3%, while Total (NYSE:TTE) and BP (NYSE:BP) are down ~4%. BP owns a large stake in Russian producer Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), while Total operates a number of big-ticket LNG assets in northern Russia. OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY), the Austrian-based producer, is down ~6% given direct exposure to Nord Stream 2, and upstream production in eastern Europe, namely Romania.

Russian producers Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) are down ~30%. Western leaders have repeatedly indicated they will not target sanctions on Russian energy flows, nevertheless, risk of de-listing and export sanctions have investors dumping shares in London.

In the US, Cheniere (NYSE:LNG) is leading energy shares higher, +7%, with Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) is also rising, as investors anticipate increased LNG demand. US E&Ps are up 3-5% given higher oil and natural gas prices. While majors Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) are up 3% and 2% respectively ahead of the open.

