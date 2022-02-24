Arrowhead finishes enrollment in phase 2b trial of ARO-ANG3 for mixed dyslipidemia
Feb. 24, 2022
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) reached full planned enrollment of more than 180 people in the phase 2b trial of ARO-ANG3 to treat patients with mixed dyslipidemia.
- The study, dubbed ARCHES-2, is expected to be completed around the end 2022 and the company intends to report topline data in H1 2023.
- Dyslipidemia is an abnormal amount of lipids in the blood.
- "The ARCHES-2 clinical study will evaluate safety and efficacy and identify an optimal dose and dosing regimen of ARO-ANG3 to be assessed in future late-stage clinical studies," said Javier San Martin, chief medical officer at Arrowhead.
