Arrowhead finishes enrollment in phase 2b trial of ARO-ANG3 for mixed dyslipidemia

Feb. 24, 2022 8:10 AM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) reached full planned enrollment of more than 180 people in the phase 2b trial of ARO-ANG3 to treat patients with mixed dyslipidemia.
  • The study, dubbed ARCHES-2, is expected to be completed around the end 2022 and the company intends to report topline data in H1 2023.
  • Dyslipidemia is an abnormal amount of lipids in the blood.
  • "The ARCHES-2 clinical study will evaluate safety and efficacy and identify an optimal dose and dosing regimen of ARO-ANG3 to be assessed in future late-stage clinical studies," said Javier San Martin, chief medical officer at Arrowhead.
  • ARWR -3.68% premarket to $40
