Olo drops 6% despite 30% Y/Y surge in revenue
Feb. 24, 2022 8:09 AM ETOlo Inc. (OLO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Olo (NYSE:OLO) Q4 shows revenue beat consensus by $0.9M to $40M, an increase of 31% Y/Y.
- Platform revenue increased 33% Y/Y to $38.9M.
- Gross profit increased 25% Y/Y to $31.5M, or 79% of total revenue.
- Operating loss was $6.8M, or 17% of total revenue.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $514.4M, as of December 31, 2021.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 in-line with consensus.
- Outlook Q1 2022: Revenue in the range of $41.5M-42M; Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $0.6M-1.0M.
- Outlook FY 2022: Revenue in the range of $194.0M-196.0M; Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $7.4M to $9.0M.
- “2021 was a great year for Olo. We grew annual revenues by more than 50%, expanded ARPU by 16% to more than $2,000 per year, surpassed more than $20 billion in Gross Merchandise Value for the year, successfully completed our IPO, and closed our first strategic acquisition. We ended the year with our platform connecting approximately 79,000 active restaurant locations across more than 500 restaurant brands to more than 200 technology partners and more than 85 million consumers who have ordered over the platform this past year.” said Noah Glass, Founder and CEO.
