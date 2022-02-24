Gold surges to highest in more than a year as Russia attacks Ukraine

Gold

Filograph/E+ via Getty Images

Gold futures surge to their highest levels since early 2021 and on track for their biggest daily rally in about two years, as Russia launches a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

April Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +2.8% at $1,964.60/oz., the highest for a most-active contract settlement since January 2021, while March silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +3.3% at $25.36/oz.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, NUGT, PHYS, GDX, SLV, SIL, SIVR, PSLV

Gold could approach the record high of ~$2,075/oz set in 2020 if the conflict in Ukraine intensifies in Eastern Europe, ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada tells MarketWatch.

The surge in gold comes even as the dollar jumped 1%, as measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index.

Gold miners are indicated higher in pre-market trading: GOLD +3.9%, NEM +2.5%, AU +4.1%, AUY +2.9%, KGC +3.2%, NGD +7.2%, BTG +3.3%, GFI +4.6%, HMY +6.3%, AGI +4.4%.

Brent and WTI crude oil have jumped to levels not seen since 2014, with both benchmarks topping $100/bbl.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.