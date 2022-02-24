Gold futures surge to their highest levels since early 2021 and on track for their biggest daily rally in about two years, as Russia launches a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

April Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +2.8% at $1,964.60/oz., the highest for a most-active contract settlement since January 2021, while March silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +3.3% at $25.36/oz.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, NUGT, PHYS, GDX, SLV, SIL, SIVR, PSLV

Gold could approach the record high of ~$2,075/oz set in 2020 if the conflict in Ukraine intensifies in Eastern Europe, ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada tells MarketWatch.

The surge in gold comes even as the dollar jumped 1%, as measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index.

Gold miners are indicated higher in pre-market trading: GOLD +3.9%, NEM +2.5%, AU +4.1%, AUY +2.9%, KGC +3.2%, NGD +7.2%, BTG +3.3%, GFI +4.6%, HMY +6.3%, AGI +4.4%.

Brent and WTI crude oil have jumped to levels not seen since 2014, with both benchmarks topping $100/bbl.