Outfront Media jumps after solid earnings beat: Q4 Results
Feb. 24, 2022 8:16 AM ETOutfront Media Inc. (OUT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is up 8% in premarket trading after the company reported beat on both lines in its fourth quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $464.5M (+38.3% Y/Y) beats by $19.8M.
- Segment revenue: billboard revenues increased to $354M (+26.7% Y/Y) due to higher average revenue per display; Transit and other revenues of $110.5M (+95.6% Y/Y);
- Adjusted OIBDA of $151.1M (+82% Y/Y).
- FFO increased 157.4% Y/Y to $111.2M. AFFO of $111M, an increase of 122.4% Y/Y.
- Net cash flow provided by operating activities of $98.8M.
- "2021 has been a year of recovery, we are pleased to report fourth quarter OIBDA and AFFO results that exceed 2019 levels. Further, given our confidence in the continued strength of the business in 2022, we are raising our quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share," said CEO Jeremy Male
- GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.15.
- Forward Looking Statement: "We expect total revenues in 2022 to approach or potentially surpass pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels based on our current expectation of strong performance in total billboard revenues in our U.S. Media segment.....We expect total expenses to increase in 2022 as compared to 2021, and exceed pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels," the company statement.