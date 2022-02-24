Papa John's slides after withholding guidance, warning on staffing

Feb. 24, 2022 8:19 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Papa John"s CEO John Schnatter Apologizes After Using Racial Slur On Company Conference Call

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) fell sharply on Thursday despite beating revenue and EPS estimates with its Q4 earnings report.

Comparable sales rose 11.1% in North America and 2.4% for internation markets, but investors may be rattled by Papa John's not issuing any specific guidance for 2022 and warning on labor shortages.

PZZA update: "Given on-going uncertainty surrounding the future impact of COVID-19, and especially the Omicron variant, we are not providing comprehensive outlook metrics for 2022 at this time."

Shares of Papa John's International (PZZA) fell 16.46% in premarket action to $89.00 after being down more than 20% early in the session. PZZA has ranged from $78.41 to $140.68 over the last 52 weeks.

