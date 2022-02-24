Iron Mountain Q4 beats on storage resiliency; issues strong 2022 guidance
Feb. 24, 2022 8:20 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), the REIT that operates document storage facilities and provides information management services, issued 2022 guidance that exceeded consensus for both FFO and revenue.
- For 2022, IRM expects adjusted FFO per share of $3.70-$3.82 vs. the $3.09 average of two analyst estimates. Guidance for revenue is $5.125B-$5.275B, higher than the $5.01B consensus (2 estimates).
- Iron Mountain's (IRM) expanding offerings, resiliency in its storage business, and customer relationships led to a record year in revenue and profitability, said President and CEO William L. Meaney.
- Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.74 beat the average analyst estimate of $0.64 and increased from $0.72 in Q3 and $0.60 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $430.7M increased from $418M in Q3 and $374.2M a year ago.
- Global RIM business increased 8.1% Y/Y in Q4.
- Global data center business revenue increased 25% Y/Y.
- Q4 total operating expenses of $963.2M increased from $948.7M in Q3 and $634.4M in Q4 2020.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
- Earlier, Iron Mountain (IRM) FFO of $0.74 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.16B beats by $10M