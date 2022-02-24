Iron Mountain Q4 beats on storage resiliency; issues strong 2022 guidance

Feb. 24, 2022 8:20 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Office file folders, Stack of documents in cardboard box, Bureaucracy

roman023/iStock via Getty Images

  • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), the REIT that operates document storage facilities and provides information management services, issued 2022 guidance that exceeded consensus for both FFO and revenue.
  • For 2022, IRM expects adjusted FFO per share of $3.70-$3.82 vs. the $3.09 average of two analyst estimates. Guidance for revenue is $5.125B-$5.275B, higher than the $5.01B consensus (2 estimates).
  • Iron Mountain's (IRM) expanding offerings, resiliency in its storage business, and customer relationships led to a record year in revenue and profitability, said President and CEO William L. Meaney.
  • Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.74 beat the average analyst estimate of $0.64 and increased from $0.72 in Q3 and $0.60 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $430.7M increased from $418M in Q3 and $374.2M a year ago.
  • Global RIM business increased 8.1% Y/Y in Q4.
  • Global data center business revenue increased 25% Y/Y.
  • Q4 total operating expenses of $963.2M increased from $948.7M in Q3 and $634.4M in Q4 2020.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Iron Mountain (IRM) FFO of $0.74 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.16B beats by $10M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.