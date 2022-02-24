Modular Medical picks capital markets veteran for CEO role
Feb. 24, 2022 8:20 AM ETModular Medical, Inc. (MODD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) plunges 14.5% down premarket after its board appointed a company development and capital markets veteran, James "Jeb" Besser as CEO.
- He has served 23 years as managing member of Manchester Management, the company's largest outside shareholder and development partner since its inception.
- Lynn Vos, the Company's CEO since August of 2021, will remain on the board and continue an active role in the marketing and commercialization strategy as the company focuses on preparing and submitting to the FDA a 510(k) application for its next generation MODD1 insulin pump.
- It expects this submission to take place during Q2.