NetApp stock plummets on FQ3 results
Feb. 24, 2022 8:21 AM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock has plunged 8.43% pre-market after the data management firm reported its FQ3 earnings yesterday.
- Net revenues +10% Y/Y to $1.61B and were in line with estimates.
- Segment revenue: Hybrid Cloud segment generated revenue of $1.50B (vs. $1.42B in the prior year quarter), while Public Cloud segment revenue totaled $110M (vs. $55M).
- NetApp Public Cloud annualized revenue run rate increased 98% Y/Y to $469M. All-flash array annualized net revenue run rate reached an all-time high of $3.2B.
- The firm generated adj. net income of $330M, up from $250M in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Adj. net income per share of $1.44 beat analysts estimates by $0.15.
- At the end of the quarter, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $4.20B.
- NetApp raised its FY22 revenue and EPS guidance, expecting revenue to grow by ~10% and a Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $5.07 - $5.17 (consensus: $5.13).
- For FQ4, the company expects net revenues in the range of $1.635B to $1.735B (vs. $1.67B consensus) and Non-GAAP EPS between $1.21 - $1.31 (vs. $1.32 consensus).
- In other news, NetApp announced the acquisition of Fylamynt