Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) stock tumbled 12% premarket a day after the firm provided guidance that was well below Street view, despite posting better-than-expected Q4 results.

BAND expects Q1 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.11-0.07, well below consensus EPS estimate of $0.07.

Q1 total revenue is expected to be $125M-127M, much lower than consensus estimate of $129.66M.

BAND forecast 2022 non-GAAP EPS of $0.03-0.09 vs. consensus estimate of $0.76.

2022 total revenue is expected to be $547M-555M vs. consensus estimate of $569.67M.

Outlook assumes current business conditions, current forex rates, divestitures and estimated impact of $16M-24M in 2022 arising from DDoS attacks in 2021.

In a post-earnings call, CFO Daryl Raiford said BAND estimates ~$4M-6M impact per quarter from the DDoS attacks. Impact is expected to diminish throughout the year.

"... while we have not lost a single customer due to the incident, some customers returned traffic to our network at lower volume levels indicative of a desire for additional redundancy options... we are expecting revenue growth in 2022 to be dampened by this incident... this cohort includes ~40 customers that represent the bulk of the revenue impact out of over 3K customers. It includes a tier-1 communication service provider that represents ~20% of the projected DDOS revenue impact in 2022," said CEO David Morken.