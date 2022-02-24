FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares dropped sharply on Thursday as the streaming television provider posted fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, with earnings missing expectations, prompting a downgrade from J.P. Morgan.

J.P. Morgan analyst Anna Lizzul cut the firm's rating on fuboTV to neutral from overweight, noting that while subscriber growth came in better-than-expected during the fourth-quarter, first-quarter paid subscriber growth is expected to decline after the end of the Super Bowl and not having "key sports content for March Madness" will also weigh on subscriber growth. Lizzul also lowered the price target to $12 from $28.

"We are downgrading shares on the recent pullback of comps in the high growth streaming/sports and live entertainment/sports betting peers due to an acceleration of growth during COVID," Lizzul wrote in a note to clients. "We view FUBO as more susceptible in the near-term to a potential drop-off in subscribers without Turner Networks for March Madness content in Q1, and a lower allocation of marketing dollars to its sportsbook may lead to a sub-scale operation vs competitors."

FuboTV shares fell more than 14% to $6.51, a new 52-week low, in premarket trading on Thursday.

During the fourth-quarter, fuboTV said revenue rose 120% year-over-year to $231.1 million, while the net loss narrowed to $112 million.

For the first-quarter, fuboTV said it expects revenue to be between $235 million and $243 million, with subscribers between 1.263 million and 1.273 million.

Lizzul added that fuboTV's sportsbook is now live in 10 states, with more coming soon, but the company's management does not expect it compete with the likes of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) or others.

The company is slated to hold an investor day in the second-quarter to discuss its business model, as well as the future for its sports betting business, but Lizzul noted that any signs of profitability are well off into the future.

"We do not yet see a path to profitability and note that questions remain on the business model farther out such as the delicate balance of content cost allocation vs. retention and churn," Lizzul wrote in the note.

Earlier this month, it was reported that David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital had exited its stake in fuboTV.