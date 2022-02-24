UBS highlights five ways to keep portfolios on track amid Russia-Ukraine uncertainty

Investors should remain calm and take a broad perspective after Russia's attack on Ukraine and amid a rising rate environment, UBS said Thursday.

"While it is impossible to judge the precise magnitude of geopolitical effects on markets, such events have generally not prevented equities from moving higher over a medium-term horizon, and drawdowns driven by geopolitical stress events are typically short-lived for well-diversified portfolios," CIO Mark Haefele wrote in a note. "Historically, the greatest risk for investors from geopolitical crises has come from overreacting and under-diversifying."

He lists five action points for investors:

Keep a diversified portfolio. "Diversification offers intrinsic bear market protection; in bear markets since 1945, the S&P 500 SP500) (NYSEARCA: SPY Use commodities as a geopolitical hedge. "Amid the risk of supply disruptions, we think broad commodities can be an effective geopolitical hedge for portfolios, as well as offering an attractive source of returns in an environment of accelerating growth, persistent inflation, and higher rates (NYSEARCA: TBT (NASDAQ: TLT (NYSEARCA: GLD Position for U.S. dollar strength. "The US dollar USDOLLAR) Buy the winners from global growth. "It is worth noting that, despite their proximity to the crisis in Ukraine, the continued outperformance of Eurozone equities compared to US equities over the past month shows that the forces of economic recovery remain powerful and are potentially still a more important driver of global markets than events in Eastern Europe." Build up some defense. "Global healthcare is still our preferred defensive sector, and we also see dividend strategies, dynamic allocation strategies, and the use of structured solutions as potentially attractive means of improving the risk-return profiles of overall portfolios."

Gold is hitting its highest levels in more than a year.