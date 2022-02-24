Edgewise Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.02
Feb. 24, 2022 8:26 AM ETEdgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Edgewise Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:EWTX): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.02.
- “2021 was a tremendous year for Edgewise starting with our successful initial public offering that provided financial stability to grow our talented team and advance our pipeline of product candidates,” said Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewise. “I am very excited to start 2022 with positive EDG-5506 data in individuals with BMD and look forward to continuing to advance and expand the EDG-5506 program and our pipeline. Our experienced team is working with urgency to help make a difference in the lives of individuals with rare muscle disorders.”