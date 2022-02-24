Bitcoin tumbles to $35K as Russia attacks Ukraine; gold takes spotlight

Cryptocurrency on Binance trading app, Bitcoin BTC with altcoin digital coin crypto currency, BNB, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, defi p2p decentralized fintech market

Chinnapong/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) on Thursday is extending losses to one-month lows as Russia's attacks on Ukraine send risk assets lower.

The global crypto market cap is down a whopping 10.6% in the past 24 hours.

Looking at price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD -9.4%) drops to $35.3K per token and ethereum (ETH-USD -13.2%) slides to $2.3K. Binance coin (BNB-USD -12.2%), ripple (XRP-USD -13.5%), solana (SOL-USD -12.9%), avalanche (AVAX-USD -18.3%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD -17.2%), terra (LUNA-USD -12.1%), shiba inu (SHIB-USD -18.8%), polygon (MATIC-USD -18.4%) and litecoin (LTC-USD -15.4%).

Crypto-related stocks are also drifting lower in premarket trading, with Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) -7.8%, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) -7.7%, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) -7.9%, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) -11.6%, Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) -1.3%, SOS (NYSE:SOS) -14.9% and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) -6.6%.

It seems that commodities are taking cryptos' spotlight, as gold (XAUUSD:CUR +3.1%) jumps to as high as $1,760 per ounce, the highest level since mid-August. Note the bitcoin-to-gold ratio is near the lowest level since mid-2021. Furthermore, "the plunge in the Bitcoin/Gold ratio is testament to the view that crypto was never a currency ('asset class'??) you could rely on in troubled times," David Rosenberg, founder and president of Rosenberg Research & Associates, wrote in a Twitter post. Neither safe nor a haven -- just a high-beta correlation with the most speculative elements of the risk-on trade," he added.

Check out how other asset classes are faring amid increased geopolitical tensions.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.