Patrick Industries to acquire Rockford and Rockford Fosgate brand

Feb. 24, 2022 8:27 AM ETPatrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) signed a definitive agreement wherein Arizona-based Rockford will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Patrick by merger.
  • Rockford, through its brand Rockford Fosgate, is a global leader in the design and distribution of premier, high-performance audio systems and components, primarily serving the powersports, marine, and automotive markets and aftermarkets; its FY21 revenues stood at ~$155M.
  • The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to net income per share and it is expected to close on or around Mar.7, 2022.
  • Post closure, Rockford will continue its operations as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Patrick under the Rockford Fosgate name in its existing facilities.
